Live updates: Chelsea 0-0 Manchester City as last season’s top two clash in Women’s Super League
Chelsea and Manchester City face off today in the biggest game of the Women’s Super League season so far.
Emma Hayes’ side were awarded the title last season on a points-per-game basis due to the coronavirus pandemic despite the campaign ending with Man City above them as they had played one game more.
Will Gareth Taylor’s side exact revenge today?
Follow live updates below.
Chelsea 0-0 Manchester City
25 min: CHANCE! Mewis charges through the middle of the Chelsea defence and let’s rip…off the post! Berger was beaten and that is the closest we have come to the deadlock being broken.
22 min: Kirby sprints down the right hand side and whips a ball in towards Kerr but it’s cut out by Houghton.
City then lose the ball again on the edge of their own area but Chelsea don’t take advantage and instead play backwards to Millie Bright.
City look very shaky.
20 min: Harder has a shoot on site mentality today. She tries her luck again from the edge of the penalty area but it’s high and wide again.
19 min: Another little dip in the game but Chelsea are well on top now. City have not been able to get Kelly or White into the game whatsoever in the last ten minutes.
16 min: The corner clips a head on its way and then finds Kerr at the back post. The 27-year-old swings a boot at it but it’s well over the bar.
15 min: Cuthbert running this game at the moment as she drives through and finds Harder again. This time she does get her shot away but it’s blocked by Bonner and spins away for a corner.
13 min: Brilliant move from Chelsea as Cuthbert finds Kerr and the Australian plays in Harder first time. The former Wolfsburg striker takes a touch and just waits too long as the chance falls away from her. Had to pull the trigger quicker there.
12 min: Sam Kerr chases a loose ball but Steph Houghton does well to nod back to Roebuck.
City playing a very high line and Kerr will look to expose that through the centre with her pace.
10 min: A momentary lull on the game after a frenetic opening seven or eight minutes here.
You can sense both sides know this game could potentially make or break their season.
7 min: Lucy Bronze uncharacteristically gives the ball away and Andersson whips a ball in which eventually falls to Leupolz on the edge of the box. The German lines one up but hits her shot wide of Roebuck’s right hand post.