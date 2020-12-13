LIVE: Reading v Manchester United followed by Manchester City v Arsenal

<p>Reading host Manchester United at the Majeski Stadium in the opening game today</p>

Reading host Manchester United at the Majeski Stadium in the opening game today

 (PA)
By Dylan Terry
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @DylanTerryJnst
12:04pm, Sun 13 Dec 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Follow live updates of Reading v Manchester United via the live blog below.

027C2D0D-E605-4FDC-B600-7D5F361AA30F Created with sketchtool. LIVE

Sign up to our newsletter

Women's Sport

Football

Women's Super League

Reading

Manchester United FC Women

Manchester City FC Women

Arsenal FC Women

US