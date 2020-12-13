HomeSportWomen's SportFootballLIVE: Reading v Manchester United followed by Manchester City v ArsenalReading host Manchester United at the Majeski Stadium in the opening game today (PA)By Dylan Terry CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @DylanTerryJnst12:04pm, Sun 13 Dec 2020 CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool. Follow live updates of Reading v Manchester United via the live blog below. 027C2D0D-E605-4FDC-B600-7D5F361AA30F Created with sketchtool. LIVE Check new updatesSign up to our newsletterThanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Thanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Submitting...