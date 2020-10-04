Manchester City are set to host Tottenham Hotspur at 12.30pm today, but US World Cup winner Alex Morgan will not make her Women’s Super League debut just yet.

Spurs manager Karen Hills said she will only do so when everyone feels ‘comfortable that she’s ready’.

The side will be hungry for victory after being knocked out of the FA Cup last week by Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Manchester City will be fresh off the back of their 2-1 victory against Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-final.

Gareth Taylor’s side looked like a new team after a disappointing start to the WSL 2020/21 season so far.

027C2D0D-E605-4FDC-B600-7D5F361AA30F Created with sketchtool. Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur Spurs’ Alex Morgan will NOT make her debut today

Lucy Bronze on the bench for City

City will be feeling fresh after booking their spot in the FA Cup final earlier this week

Check new updates Sun 04 Oct 2020, 12:37pm Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur 4 min: No real threat from either side yet. City are known to be very strong at their home ground, so let's see what they've got up their sleeves. City striker Chloe Kelly gets the first chance of the game with a fantastic strike from the top of the box, but it's saved!

Sun 04 Oct 2020, 12:35pm Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur 2 min: And we're off! Both teams looking fairly comfortable. City are in their blue shirts and Spurs are in yellow today.

Sun 04 Oct 2020, 12:30pm Spur's team announcement!

Sun 04 Oct 2020, 12:29pm City's squad announcement!

Sun 04 Oct 2020, 12:28pm Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur Welcome back! Manchester City will host Tottenham Hotspur today in what is set to be a thrilling Women's Super League clash on this wet Saturday afternoon. US soccer star Alex Morgan will not be making her debut today. Spurs got knocked out of their FA Cup campaign last week and will be hungry to gain the three points today. City, however, have booked their place in the FA Cup final and will be feeling eager to get another victory in today's fixture.