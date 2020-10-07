LIVE: Manchester City v Everton in League Cup

Manchester City last won the League Cup back in 2019
Manchester City last won the League Cup back in 2019 - (Copyright PA)
By Dylan Terry
18:48pm, Wed 07 Oct 2020
Manchester City and Everton face off tonight in a mouthwatering League Cup match as the 2020/21 edition of the competition gets underway.

City last lifted the trophy after beating The Gunners on penalties two seasons ago and will be looking to begin their rode back to the final with a win this evening.

Meanwhile, Everton have begun the new Women’s Super League campaign with three wins from three but have never reached the final of the League Cup and are being swarmed with fixtures having already made it into the final of the re-scheduled FA Cup.

Man City and Everton are sharing Group C with Liverpool and Manchester United, so both teams will know every point is vital if they wish to advance from a challenging quartet.

Manchester City v Everton

Just over ten minutes until kick-off. Who do you fancy tonight? Manchester City will be the favourites but Everton are above them in the league and looking superb!

Manchester City team news

Everton team news

Hello and welcome to this huge League Cup tie between two of the very best in England!

Team news shortly!

