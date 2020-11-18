LIVE: Everton v Liverpool in Conti Cup and updates of North London Derby between Arsenal and Spurs
Everton and Liverpool meet tonight in the FA Women’s Continental League Cup in a mouthwatering Merseyside derby.
Willie Kirk’s side have made a strong start to the season as they challenge the teams looking to win the Women’s Super League title.
But four games without a win - including a heavy 4-0 defeat to Chelsea - could mean they are a little low on confidence heading into this one.
Meanwhile Liverpool, who were relegated from the top flight last season, currently sit third in the Women’s Championship after eight games.
They come into this one off the back of a goalless draw with Blackburn at the weekend, but more importantly already have a win to their name in the League Cup after they beat rivals Manchester United.
Meanwhile, Everton lost their only match in the competition so far against Manchester City, so will see this as a must win.
Everton v Liverpool
Right, we’re ten minutes away from kick-off. Who you got? Will Everton get the job done? Or can Vicky Jepson’s side turn over their high-flying neighbours?
Liverpool looking for an upset
The visitors are out on the pitch warming up. Can they spring a surprise on Everton at Walton Hall Park this evening?
Arsenal v Tottenham
Two more rivals are going head-to-head in the Conti Cup tonight as Arsenal host Spurs in a North London Derby at Meadow Park.
As it is not being broadcast anywhere, we will also be bringing you goal updates for that one.
Don’t say I don’t cover all bases.
Team News
And this is how Everton line up against their Merseyside rivals:
Team News
Here is the Liverpool team to face Everton this evening:
Everton v Liverpool
Hello and welcome to this Merseyside Derby between Everton and Liverpool in the FA Women’s Continental League Cup!
Who doesn’t love local rivals locking horns under the bright lights at night?