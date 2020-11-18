Everton and Liverpool meet tonight in the FA Women’s Continental League Cup in a mouthwatering Merseyside derby.

Willie Kirk’s side have made a strong start to the season as they challenge the teams looking to win the Women’s Super League title.

But four games without a win - including a heavy 4-0 defeat to Chelsea - could mean they are a little low on confidence heading into this one.

Meanwhile Liverpool, who were relegated from the top flight last season, currently sit third in the Women’s Championship after eight games.

They come into this one off the back of a goalless draw with Blackburn at the weekend, but more importantly already have a win to their name in the League Cup after they beat rivals Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Everton lost their only match in the competition so far against Manchester City, so will see this as a must win.

You can follow the match through our live blog below

Everton v Liverpool FA Women's Continental Cup: Everton v Liverpool (KO 7pm GMT) from Walton Hall Park

Toffees won 1-0 at Anfield the last time the two sides met 12 months ago

Liverpool relegated to Women’s Championship after 2019-20 campaign was cut short, Everton currently fourth in WSL

Reds won first Conti Cup game 3-1 against Manchester United, Everton beaten 3-1 by Manchester City

Wed 18 Nov 2020, 18:50pm Everton v Liverpool Right, we're ten minutes away from kick-off. Who you got? Will Everton get the job done? Or can Vicky Jepson's side turn over their high-flying neighbours?

Wed 18 Nov 2020, 18:45pm Liverpool looking for an upset The visitors are out on the pitch warming up. Can they spring a surprise on Everton at Walton Hall Park this evening?

Wed 18 Nov 2020, 18:42pm Arsenal v Tottenham Two more rivals are going head-to-head in the Conti Cup tonight as Arsenal host Spurs in a North London Derby at Meadow Park. As it is not being broadcast anywhere, we will also be bringing you goal updates for that one. Don't say I don't cover all bases.

Wed 18 Nov 2020, 18:38pm Team News And this is how Everton line up against their Merseyside rivals:

Wed 18 Nov 2020, 18:38pm Team News Here is the Liverpool team to face Everton this evening:

Wed 18 Nov 2020, 18:31pm Everton v Liverpool Hello and welcome to this Merseyside Derby between Everton and Liverpool in the FA Women's Continental League Cup! Who doesn't love local rivals locking horns under the bright lights at night?