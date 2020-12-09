As it happened: Benfica 0-5 Chelsea and Goteborg 1-2 Manchester City
Follow minute-by-minute updates of Benfica v Chelsea and goals as they go in from Goteborg v Manchester City via our live blog below.
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to live updates of this afternoon’s Women’s Champions League ties!
It’s a big day for the two English sides involved in this year’s competition as Women’s Super League champions Chelsea travel to Portuguese outfit Benfica, while Manchester City go away to Swedish team Goteborg.
Both matches kick off at 3pm. Team news to follow shortly.
Benfica v Chelsea
Here is the Chelsea team to take on Benfica today:
Still waiting on Benfica to reveal their team sheet…
Goteborg v Manchester City
And here is Manchester City’s team to take on Goteborg:
15 minute warning
Just 15 minutes until kick off in both games then. We will be covering Benfica v Chelsea but don’t worry as we will also be bringing you goals as they go in over in Sweden.
Do we fancy both English sides to make positive starts to their European campaigns today then?
Warming up
The Chelsea players are getting their final warm-ups in before they face off against Benfica here today. Not long left to wait now.
How good are Benfica?
How good are Benfica? Well, they won their domestic league in thrilling fashion last year after finishing level on points with Sporting CP but topping the table thanks to a superior goal difference.
But they don’t have a great deal of European pedigree so you would definitely make the Blues the favourites for this tie, despite Emma Hayes’ side also not having tasted Champions League glory.
Benfica 0-0 Chelsea
1 min: KICK OFF! Here we go then.
Benfica 0-1 Chelsea
2 min: GOAL! What a start!
Pernille Harder gets down the left-hand side, pulls the ball back across the box and when Beth England misses the ball it falls to Fran Kirby to side-foot home from six yards!
Benfica 0-1 Chelsea
4 min: Well, that is some start for Emma Hayes’ side.
Benfica look shocked. They simply could not deal with the pace and skill of Harder.
Benfica 0-1 Chelsea
6 min: Corner whipped in from Benfica and it’s Harder who is now back to clear in her own penalty area.