Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall becomes shareholder at South Shields FC
Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall has become a shareholder at her hometown football club South Shields.
The 27 year-old, who rose to fame after winning the X Factor in 2011, is now one of 750 new shareholders as the club moves towards fan ownership.
It comes three months after the singer became honorary president of the club.
South Shields FC supporters have already purchased £280,000 worth of shares, exceeding the initial investment target of £250,000.
The club said the money raised will be ‘reinvested as part of its plans to continue progressing through the football pyramid while leading and supporting important community projects’.
In an Instagram post, the club wrote: “Not only is Jade Thirlwall our Honorary President, she is now a shareholder of the club too! Yet another example to show how committed such a global superstar is to not just the club, but to her hometown too!
"Jade is a shining example to us all and we are thrilled that she is such a big part of our club.”
Chairman Geoff Thompson said: “To hit our initial target so early was something which filled us with so much pride and optimism for the future.”
The men’s team compete in the Northern Premier League and the women’s team play in the North East Regional Women's League Premier.