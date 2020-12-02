Lisa Evans calls for ‘more quality’ in Scotland team after failing to qualify for Euro 2022
Scotland midfielder Lisa Evans has urged her national team to be ‘more professional’ after their hopes of qualifying for Euro 2022 were ended by Finland.
The Scots were hoping to move within one point of their opponents in Group E but were dealt a crushing blow when the Finns netted in stoppage time to claim a 1-0 victory.
And Evans, who plays her club football for Arsenal, has called for Scotland to raise their performance levels for the next qualification process, which will be for the 2023 World Cup.
“Everyone needs to look within themselves and be thinking, ‘what can I do better’?,” she told BBC Sport.
"We've got such a good squad. I don't think we've got the full potential out of the squad. Professionalism day in, day out. There is professionalism. We need more of it.
"We need game management, we need to manage situations better. Quality needs to be better across the board. We need to push more, get more out of each other. Staff need to get more out of us.
"That's one thing about this squad, we'll all get around each other. We'll be disappointed. It's going to be hard sitting at home watching the Euros in England."