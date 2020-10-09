Lionesses confirm friendly match against Norway in December
England Women will host Norway in a friendly in December, the Football Association has announced.
The match will take place at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane on December 1 and conclude the Lionesses’ fixtures for 2020.
Head coach Phil Neville, who is set to step down next summer with Holland boss Sarina Wiegman replacing him, oversaw a training camp at St George’s Park last month.
In 2019 his side beat Norway 3-0 in the quarter-finals of the World Cup in France, then lost 2-1 to them away in a friendly three months later.
Neville said: “Our last camp in September was a chance for a number of younger players to integrate with the senior squad and show their potential to be part of England’s exciting journey over the coming years.
“It was also an opportunity to regroup and assess where players were following the long lay-off since the SheBelieves Cup.
“The remainder of the year will be all about pitting ourselves against top quality opposition so that we have a good measure of where we are at in terms of our development and progression."
England will first take to the pitch against Germany on October 27 which will be their first match since March’s SheBelieves Cup campaign.
England v Norway will kick off at 7.15pm on December 1 and it will be available to watch on BBC Four.