Linfield coach Phil Lewis wants squad to give ‘100%’ ahead of Women's Uefa Champions League opener
Linfield coach Phil Lewis has asked for his squad to give ‘100%’ ahead of their Women's Uefa Champions League opener against Anderlecht.
The side have not played competitively since late September and have flown to Brussels in time for the clash this evening.
Linfield were knocked out in the opening group stage last year by the Belgian side, and Lewis is aware meeting them again will be a ‘big task’.
“All I can ask for is that the girls prepare as I've asked them to and they go out and give 100%,” he told BBC Sport.
"After last year's opening group stage, this time it's knockout and we're up against Anderlecht who would be a top seed and historically a very strong club throughout women's football and normally get through to the last 32 each year.
“They have a massive budget and they are all professionals so it's going to be a big task.”
If Linfield beat Anderlecht they will find out their second qualifying round opponents on November 6.
The game is set to kick-off at 6.30pm GMT and will take place at Constant Vanden Stock Stadium in Brussels.