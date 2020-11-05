Libby Copus-Brown joins Wanderers as Roar re-sign Georgina Worth and Kaitlyn Torpey
Libby Copus-Brown has signed for Western Sydney Wanderers ahead of the W-League 2020/21 season.
The 22 year-old midfielder has joined from Newcastle Jets where she made 16 appearances after signing in 2013.
On her move, she said: "I’ve heard nothing but good things about the Wanderers and they are probably one of the biggest clubs we have here in Australia so I’m really excited to be part of it.
“I think it’s a good time in my career to step out of my comfort zone and really challenge myself in a new environment under a new coach and around new players so I continue to develop.”
Elsewhere, Georgina Worth and Kaitlyn Torpey have both re-signed for Brisbane Roar.
Both stars made their W-League debuts during the 2016/17 season.
Worth said: “I’m really looking forward to another W-League season with Brisbane Roar.”
Torpey, who has made 32 appearances at the club, added: “The first goal for us this year is to get back into the finals and we’re all really excited about the season ahead.”
A date for the upcoming season is yet to be announced.