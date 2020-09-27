Leicester City v Manchester City FA Cup quarter-final: all you need to know

FA Cup holders Man City will be strong favourites heading into today’s quarter final against the only Championship club left in the competition, Leicester.

Leicester’s task is clear following City’s 10-0 thrashing of Ipswich Town back in February.

While Man City should be wary of the underdogs as Leicester beat WSL club Reading 2-1 in the competition back in February.

Since the last time they played in the FA Cup, Leicester have become a full-time club and are looking to be promoted into the WSL this season.

City have also made moves by signing US stars Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis as well as England internationals Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood who could all feature.

When is it?

The fixture will be played at the Farley Way Stadium with a kick off time of 2pm on Sunday.

Key players

Rose Lavelle

Lavelle could feature this weekend - (Copyright Zuma Press/PA Images)

Lavelle signed for City earlier this summer but is yet to take the field for them as she was in quarantine after travelling to England from the US.

She had her first training session with the team a few weeks ago and so she could be involved.

The midfielder is a World Cup winner and will be keen to get back to scoring ways as she last bagged a goal in the National Women’s Soccer League Challenge Cup in June.

Natasha Flint

Flint scored two goals in her debut for Leicester - (Copyright Twitter: Leicester City Women)

Flint signed for Leicester over the summer break, moving from fellow Championship side Blackburn Rovers, and scored twice on her debut for the club.

She scored again in her club’s match against Sheffield United which saw her secure her side a draw in the 90th minute before the international break.

She also used to play for Man City and so will be playing against former team-mates this Sunday.