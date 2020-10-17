British athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson ‘absolutely livid’ as VAR decision costs Liverpool Merseyside derby win
British heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson is ‘absolutely livid’ after VAR ruled out a Jordan Henderson goal that would have given Liverpool the spoils in the Merseyside derby.
Henderson struck in the 92nd minute but Sadio Mane was ruled to be offside in the build-up in one of the closest calls you’ll ever see.
Johnson-Thompson wrote ‘sorry what?’ and quickly followed it up with ‘absolutely livid’.
Her reaction mimicked those of other Liverpool fans across social media.
One fan wrote: "Absolutely farce. Sack the VAR ref."
While another tweeted: “Whoever was in the VAR booth should be sacked and investigated”
And another Red supporter said: “Corrupt. Football is dead. F****** bin it.”
The match had earlier drama after Toffees’ keeper Jordan Pickford was not given a red card for a controversial challenge on Virgil van Dijk. And in the closing stages Everton did go down to ten men after an X-rated challenge by Richarlison.