Just two months after Tottenham’s WSL co-managers Karen Hills and Juan Amoros signed two-year contract extensions, they both left the club today.

Having led Spurs to their greatest triumph - promotion into the WSL in 2019 - they steered the team to finishing seventh in their first season as well as reaching their first ever Women’s FA Cup quarter-final.

But with a disappointing start to the season so far, where do Spurs go from here and who will they look to, to turn things around?

2020/21 WSL season so far

Spurs lost 1-0 to United earlier this season (PA)

Spurs have not had the brightest start to the 2020/21 season and currently sit in 11th position in the WSL without a single win.

Their opening fixture against West Ham in September saw them get a point with a 1-1 draw.

The side then didn’t pick up any points from the next four fixtures as they suffered defeats to Everton, Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal. Their fixture against the Gunners resulted in an embarrassing 6-1 loss.

They then drew with Reading and Bristol City meaning they have a total of three points, just two ahead of City who are bottom of the table.

Upcoming WSL fixtures

The WSL is on a break at the moment and returns on the weekend of 5/6 December.

Spurs will play Brighton and Hove Albion, followed a week later by Aston Villa and they will round off 2020 with a match against defending champions Chelsea.

Other competitions

Tottenham lost the FA Cup quarter-final to rivals Arsenal (PA)

Their 2019/20 FA Cup quarter-final was played this season after delays due to Covid-19. They lost 4-0 to Arsenal with Lisa Evans scoring a hat-trick back in September.

They were knocked out of the Continental League Cup last night as defeat to Arsenal ruled them out of contention as one of two second place clubs to make the quarter-finals. They drew 2-2 with the Gunners and then lost the penalty shoot-out after US import Alex Morgan missed her attempt.

The 2020/21 Women’s FA Cup has begun but WSL clubs don’t enter the competition until January and Spurs are not in the Champions League.

Rumoured replacement

Spurs have not updated fans on who will be temporarily in charge of the club until a permanent replacement is found. They have only said an update will be available ‘in due course’.

Supporters are already conjecturing on who that might be, with the early favourite being former US head coach and World Cup winner Jill Ellis.

Ellis stepped down from her US role last year and is yet to take up another job.