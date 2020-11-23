Juan Amoros has broken his silence on being sacked from Women’s Super League club Tottenham Hotspur.

Amoros, who joined Spurs in 2011, and other co-manager Karen Hills were axed from the club last Thursday and were replaced by Rehanne Skinner the same day.

He said: "Tottenham Hotspur has been my heart, my passion and my life for the past ten years so it has taken me a little bit of time to write these words…

"During the ten seasons I have been at Spurs, I have coached the team in around 300 games; won two promotions, ten trophies and reached several cup finals. I’ve been lucky enough to travel around the world and manage in historic stadiums plus received some great individual recognitions. However, nothing is comparable to the people I have shared this with, who have changed my life as much as I hope I have changed theirs.

“The players and staff from past and present are the ones who have made history and who have made me, so I can only thank you. We have made something unimaginable by winning on the pitch over the years thanks to your effort, passion, commitment, football and love.”

Amoros added he has ‘no regrets’ of his time at the club.

"I am grateful and overwhelmed by the support shown by fans, colleagues, media and every player in the Spurs Women’s family. I have felt every word sent to me.

“I leave with no regrets, having given my all from day one. I’ve lived some of my best and worst moments of my personal and professional life here; having had the pleasure of guiding amateur players to become professional international players and coaching some of the best players in the world. I have a smile on my face when I look back.”

Spurs will have their first game without Amoros and Hills on December 6 when they face Brighton and Hove Albion in the WSL.

The club are currently sitting in 11th position in the table.