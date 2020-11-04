Jo Love and Leanne Crichton are set to remain at Scottish Women’s Premier League club Glasgow City until the end of the 2022 season.

Between them the pair have 15 League title medals, ten Scottish Cup winners medals and seven League Cup wins.

Scotland’s Love has earned 191 caps for her country and will now be entering her tenth year at the club.

On her signing, she said: “I’m delighted to sign a contact extension with this special club. I look forward to another couple of exciting years ahead with this amazing bunch of people.”

While Crichton has earned 71 caps for her Scotland senior national team.

Crichton added: “Glasgow City is more than a football club, it's like family. To extend my time here makes total sense. I feel I have more to give both on and off the pitch and I’m looking forward to what this next part of the journey has in store.”

Head coach Scott Booth said: “We have had some significant signing news at the club over the last week or so but I am delighted to say that Crichts and Jo are extending their contracts also.

“Both players are irreplaceable. They have the professionalism that is needed to be a top player but they also use it to inspire those around them.

"That quality is seldom seen. However, at City we now have many players of this stature who want to commit their future to the club. I want to thank my colleagues at the club for making this happen.”

Reigning champions City currently sit at the top of the SWPL and will next face Motherwell FC on November 8.