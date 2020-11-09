Jessie Rasschaert re-signs for Canberra United ahead of W-League season
15:08pm, Mon 09 Nov 2020
Canberra United have announced the re-signing of Jessie Rasschaert ahead of the 2020/21 W-League season.
The 33 year-old defender signed for the side last season and made nine appearances.
Rasschaert said: "I'm stoked to be back playing for Canberra again this season.
"It is good to know that last year wasn't a fluke and that even in my old age I can still keep up with the young ones.
“What I am most looking forward to is walking out with the team in front of a home crowd. It was such a memorable experience last year and it is a humbling feeling to be able to put on the green jersey again in front of my hometown and all my friends and family.”
The W-League 2020/21 season is due to kick-off on December 27.