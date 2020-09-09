Jess Fishlock returns to Wales squad for Euro 2022 qualifier
Wales manager Jayne Ludlow has announced her squad for their Euro qualifier against Norway later this month, with Jess Fishlock returning to the side after a prolonged time out with injury.
The 33-year-old has not featured in a red shirt for 18 months after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury.
But after briefly featuring for US club OL Reign in July, she started for Reading in the Women’s Super League last weekend, a club she is currently on loan at.
Ludlow’s squad also sees Elise Hughes and Gemma Evans return from injury, while captain Sophie Ingle prepares to pick up her 100th cap.
The Chelsea star will become Wales’ third player to reach a century of appearances for her country.
Loren Dykes is unavailable for the match due to personal reasons and Megan Wynne cannot play after she picked up an ACL injury in pre-season.
Wales are currently four points behind Group C leaders Norway with four games remaining.
Wales will play Norway on September 22.
Full squad: Laura O'Sullivan (Cardiff City Ladies), Claire Skinner (Cardiff City Women), Poppy Soper (Plymouth Argyle), Jess Fishlock (Reading- On loan from OL Reign), Sophie Ingle (Chelsea), Hayley Ladd (Manchester United), Gemma Evans (Bristol City), Rhiannon Roberts (Liverpool), Anna Filby (Tottenham Hotspur), Angharad James (Reading), Nadia Lawrence (Cardiff City Ladies), Rachel Rowe (Reading), Natasha Harding (Reading), Elise Hughes (Everton), Helen Ward (Watford), Kayleigh Green (Brighton & Hove Albion), Josie Green (Tottenham Hotspur), Ffion Morgan (Crystal Palace), Charlie Estcourt (London Bees), Lily Woodham (Reading), Maria Francis-Jones (Cardiff City Ladies), Kylie Noland (Cardiff City Ladies), Carrie Jones (Manchester United), Cerys Jones (Brighton & Hove Albion), Georgia Walters (Blackburn Rovers), Chloe Williams (Manchester United), Bethan McGowan (Unattached).