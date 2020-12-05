Aston Villa host Manchester United for the first time in the Women’s Super League at 12.30pm today at the Banks's Stadium.

Both teams are returning to action following the international break but the game will be played behind-closed-doors.

Gemma Davies’ side currently sit tenth in the table since being promoted to the WSL at the end of last season.

United will be aiming to keep up their momentum to stay top of the table as they sit one point above Arsenal.

United’s Leah Galton gets first goal of the game in the 25th minute

Jackie Groenen suffers a knock

Aston Villa host Manchester United for first time in WSL

Welcome back! Hello everyone! The Women's Super League is BACK following the international break, and to kick-off the weekend Aston Villa will face table leaders Manchester United.

Aston Villa squad announcement! Gemma Davies has named her squad for this afternoon's clash which features the likes of Anita Asante and captain Marisa Ewers.

Manchester United squad announcement! Kirsty Hanson and Jess Sigsworth have been left out of the squad and US star Christen Press is unavailable due to illness.

Aston Villa v Manchester United A win for United would mean they are four points clear of Arsenal who don't play until tomorrow.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United 1 min: And we're off! The game is behind-closed-doors at the Banks's stadium as Birmingham are in Tier 3. Both teams get off to a bright start.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United 3 min: United star Lauren James has a touch on the ball. But Gemma Davies' side seem composed as they face United, who are arguably one of the hardest teams in the WSL to beat.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United 5 min: Jackie Groenen threads a beautiful pass to Lauren James in the attacking box, but Villa block it. Groenen is down!

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United 8 min: Good football from Villa who are playing confidently in possession here.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United 8 min: Villa skipper Marisa Ewers shoots wide. Groenen is off as Lucy Staniforth comes on.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United CHANCE! 12 min: United's Ella Toone has a shot from a distance but Lisa Weiss gets her hands on it.