As it happened: Arsenal out of Conti Cup despite shoot-out win as Christiansen goal gives Everton win over Liverpool

<p>Arsenal drew 2-2 in normal time before winning the penalty shoot-out</p>

 (PA)
By Dylan Terry
19:06pm, Wed 18 Nov 2020
You can follow the match through our live blog below

027C2D0D-E605-4FDC-B600-7D5F361AA30F Created with sketchtool. LIVE

Everton v Liverpool

Hello and welcome to this Merseyside Derby between Everton and Liverpool in the FA Women’s Continental League Cup!

Who doesn’t love local rivals locking horns under the bright lights at night?

Team News

Here is the Liverpool team to face Everton this evening:

Team News

And this is how Everton line up against their Merseyside rivals:

Arsenal v Tottenham

Two more rivals are going head-to-head in the Conti Cup tonight as Arsenal host Spurs in a North London Derby at Meadow Park.

As it is not being broadcast anywhere, we will also be bringing you goal updates for that one.

Don’t say I don’t cover all bases.

Liverpool looking for an upset

The visitors are out on the pitch warming up. Can they spring a surprise on Everton at Walton Hall Park this evening?

Everton v Liverpool

Right, we’re ten minutes away from kick-off. Who you got? Will Everton get the job done? Or can Vicky Jepson’s side turn over their high-flying neighbours?

Everton v Liverpool

Everton have not won in four games. Liverpool have won just once in their last four. Not two teams in good form so a chance for both to turn recent struggles around tonight.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

1 min: Here we go then! We’re underway.

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

1 min: Worth mentioning we were a couple of minutes late kicking off. So don’t adjust your live blog, we are not behind!

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

3 min: Early free-kick out wide for Christiansen but it’s an utter waste as her low drive fails to find its man. Early opportunity to put the ball in the box goes to waste for the hosts.

