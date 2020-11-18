As it happened: Arsenal out of Conti Cup despite shoot-out win as Christiansen goal gives Everton win over Liverpool
You can follow the match through our live blog below
Everton v Liverpool
Hello and welcome to this Merseyside Derby between Everton and Liverpool in the FA Women’s Continental League Cup!
Who doesn’t love local rivals locking horns under the bright lights at night?
Team News
Here is the Liverpool team to face Everton this evening:
Team News
And this is how Everton line up against their Merseyside rivals:
Arsenal v Tottenham
Two more rivals are going head-to-head in the Conti Cup tonight as Arsenal host Spurs in a North London Derby at Meadow Park.
As it is not being broadcast anywhere, we will also be bringing you goal updates for that one.
Don’t say I don’t cover all bases.
Liverpool looking for an upset
The visitors are out on the pitch warming up. Can they spring a surprise on Everton at Walton Hall Park this evening?
Everton v Liverpool
Right, we’re ten minutes away from kick-off. Who you got? Will Everton get the job done? Or can Vicky Jepson’s side turn over their high-flying neighbours?
Everton v Liverpool
Everton have not won in four games. Liverpool have won just once in their last four. Not two teams in good form so a chance for both to turn recent struggles around tonight.
Everton 0-0 Liverpool
1 min: Here we go then! We’re underway.
Everton 0-0 Liverpool
1 min: Worth mentioning we were a couple of minutes late kicking off. So don’t adjust your live blog, we are not behind!
Everton 0-0 Liverpool
3 min: Early free-kick out wide for Christiansen but it’s an utter waste as her low drive fails to find its man. Early opportunity to put the ball in the box goes to waste for the hosts.