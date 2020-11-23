Simone Magill is ‘devastated’ not to be able to link up with her Northern Ireland team-mates for the upcoming Euro qualifiers.

Magill is unavailable to play due to injury but believes the squad can win their remaining matches.

Northern Ireland need to beat both Belarus and the Faroe Islands in their last two qualification games to earn a play-off spot for the rescheduled 2022 Euros.

Magill told BBC Sport: "I've had an ongoing problem over the last one or two months and the timing has unfortunately meant I'm not able to meet up with the girls.

"I've got to rest and rehab, so if the girls can do the job hopefully I'll be fit and well to come back for a very important play-off. It's a massive time for us and I'm devastated I can't be there but I have every faith in the girls that they can go out and do the job."

She added just because her team are the underdogs doesn’t mean people should under-estimate them.

"You can never rule out an underdog. For us to be in this position now is fantastic and shows the progress that we have made.

"Everyone had written us off for this group, so the fact we are sitting talking about the possibility of a play-off shows how we welcome that challenge. Never say never and anything is possible."

Northern Ireland will play Belarus on November 27 and the Faroe Islands on December 1.