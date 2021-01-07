Ian Wright doesn’t think Arsenal’s WSL match should be postponed as players ‘broke the rules’
15:25pm, Thu 07 Jan 2021
Arsenal legend Ian Wright has condemned the club for reportedly requesting a postponement for their Women’s Super League match against Aston Villa this weekend.
The Gunners have apparently put in the request after a player tested positive following a trip to Dubai with two team-mates.
The Telegraph reported the club launched an internal investigation as the players flew from London when the capital was put into tier 4 restrictions where only essential ravel abroad is permitted.
However, the club concluded the trip was for ‘business reasons’.
Wright said on Twitter: “So we asking for a postponement because we broke the rules??!! Players have every right to be upset but why should Villa be punished? Play the game.”