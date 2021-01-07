Ian Wright doesn’t think Arsenal’s WSL match should be postponed as players ‘broke the rules’

<p>Wright has said Aston Villa shouldn’t be ‘punished’</p>

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has condemned the club for reportedly requesting a postponement for their Women’s Super League match against Aston Villa this weekend.

The Gunners have apparently put in the request after a player tested positive following a trip to Dubai with two team-mates. 

The Telegraph reported the club launched an internal investigation as the players flew from London when the capital was put into tier 4 restrictions where only essential ravel abroad is permitted.

However, the club concluded the trip was for ‘business reasons’.

Wright said on Twitter: “So we asking for a postponement because we broke the rules??!! Players have every right to be upset but why should Villa be punished? Play the game.”

