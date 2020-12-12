Chelsea forward Pernille Harder has revealed she already feels ‘at home’ at the Women’s Super League champions, just three months after signing for the club.

The 28-year-old joined the Blues from Wolfsburg in September ahead of the 2020-21 campaign after netting 105 goals in 114 games for the German side.

Her move to Chelsea was helped by the fact that her partner Magdalena Erikkson is the club captain, something which has enabled her to feel more comfortable with the initial move to England.

Harder reached the Champions League final twice with Wolfsburg (PA)

"The team have welcomed me with open arms, so it is has been really easy," she told The Guardian.

"Part of when you move to another country and to a new team is also about trying to feel at home away from the football pitch.

"Obviously I felt at home right away, coming into Magda’s apartment, where I’ve been a lot, and living with Magda."

Harder, who was named UEFA women’s player of the year for the second time in 2020, has also swiftly adapted to Chelsea’s style of playing on the pitch, scoring three goals in her first six games.

"I felt like I knew all of the players already, and what they were good at, that makes everything much easier," she added. "I watched a lot of their games last season, so when they talk about a game last season then I also remember it because I watched it so that’s pretty cool.

"Fran Kirby, I felt a connection with her in the first game I played with her. I’ve felt a connection with a lot of the players, to be honest. But, of course, when new players come it is like a puzzle and it doesn’t just do it from day one."

Chelsea have made a superb start in defending their WSL title, winning five and drawing two of their first seven games.

They currently sit third in the table, three points off league leaders Manchester United with a game in hand.

Emma Hayes’ Chelsea side travel to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday as they look to maintain their unbeaten record.