Houston Dash re-sign Shea Groom in three-year deal
Houston Dash have re-signed star forward Shea Groom on a three-year deal.
She joined the NWSL outfit in February 2020 and played in every game of the club's winning run at the Challenge Cup this summer.
“I’ve been looking for a home in this league for the past three seasons now and that’s what Houston feels like to me – home,” Groom said.
“It’s an honour to represent a city that reflects the same grit and resiliency I try to embody as a player and I can’t wait to win more championships with this organisation."
Head coach James Clarkson added: “I’m delighted that Shea has committed her future to the Dash. She’s had a huge positive impact on the group this year, and I’m really excited about the future.”
Dash will be back in action in the NWSL Fall Series this month with their first match against North Carolina Courage taking place on September 11.