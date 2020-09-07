Houston Dash re-sign Katie Naughton and Megan Oyster

Naughton has re-signed for Dash
Naughton has re-signed for Dash
By Sarah Rendell
13:16pm, Mon 07 Sep 2020
National Women’s Soccer League club Houston Dash have re-signed defenders Katie Naughton and Megan Oyster.

Their new deals run until 2021 with an option to extend a further year.

“Having Meg and Katie continue with us is a huge positive. They have both made an instant impact with the squad on and off the field,” said head coach James Clarkson.

Oyster will remain at the Dash until at least 2021

The pair both helped Dash win their maiden trophy in the NWSL Challenge Cup this summer. 

Naughton joined Dash last year from Chicago Red Stars.

“It’s a great feeling to know I’m with an organization that is excited to have me and wants to keep me here. I feel like I have a sense of home and belonging here in Houston," she said.

"It’s amazing to be welcomed with open arms by the city this first year of mine, to feel loved and supported by the fans and the community.” 

While Oyster joined last year from OL Reign.

She added: “It means everything to me. When I got traded to this team, I knew the Dash was building something special. When I finally got here and we won the Challenge Cup, that proved my point.

“I’m really excited to continue building on this club and prove to people that we’re really good.” 

The pair will take part in the NWSL Fall Series which began this weekend. Dash’s first match will be against North Carolina Courage on September 11.

