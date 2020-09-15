Houston Dash re-sign Cece Kizer in two-year deal
National Women’s Soccer League club Houston Dash have re-signed midfielder Cece Kizer in a two-year deal.
In the club’s announcement they also confirmed the star will join Norweigan club Kolbotn IL on loan until the end of the year.
Kizer joined Dash as part of the 2019 College draft.
“I am honored and humbled at the opportunity to spend two more years with the Dash organization. Thank you to the coaches and fans for believing in me,” she said.
“Playing abroad is something I’ve always wanted to do and an experience that I’m excited to embrace. It gives me an opportunity to step outside my comfort zone and improve my game.”
She was a part of the club’s Challenge Cup win this summer, coming on as a substitute for Kristie Mewis in the final.
Head coach James Clarkson said: “This will be a great experience for Cece and will help her continued development.”
Dash are currently playing in the NWSL’s Fall Series, losing their first match to North Carolina Courage 4-3 at the weekend.
Their next fixture is on September 26 against Orlando Pride.