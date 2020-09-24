Houston Dash player tests positive for coronavirus but their Fall Series match this weekend is still on
NWSL side Houston Dash have confirmed one of their players has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now in self isolation.
The club did not identify the player but said they were asymptomatic.
It was also reported the club’s staff and players were placed in self isolation and tested as a ‘caution’ and training was postponed until all the test results were confirmed.
They all returned negative results and so training will resume on Thursday.
Their NWSL Fall Series match against Orlando Pride on September 26 is also said to be going ahead as planned.
This is the first time an NWSL player has tested positive since Pride had to withdraw from this summer’s Challenge Cup after several players and staff members tested positive.
So far in the tournament Dash have lost 4-3 to North Carolina Courage.