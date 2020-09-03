Women’s Super League clubs will have to have at least eight home-grown players in their registered squads in the 2021/22 season, it has emerged.

Clubs have agreed the move with the Football Association which states the eight players must be trained by their club, or another club in England, for three years before their 21st birthday.

The registered squads in the WSL have a cap of 25 players.

The rule is stricter in the Women’s Championship where a full squad of 25 players would need to include at least 15 home-grown.

"We have an agreement with the clubs and the board that from 2021-22, we'll bring in homegrown quotas that will be the same as the men's game," said the FA's director of the women's professional game, Kelly Simmons.

"We want world-class players and we've seen some amazing signings. That's brilliant for the league and it's brilliant for the England players because those who are playing here, they're playing against some of the best players in the world.

"Of course, we want to make sure that we've got space for English talent as well. It's always about trying to find that balance and work with the clubs and the league board to get the right balance."

This comes after over 30 international players have signed for WSL clubs this summer, most notably US stars Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle.