Referee Stephanie Frappart can become a role model for other female officials hoping to reach the top level of sport, says the FA’s refereeing manager Joanna Stimpson.

Frappart, 36, made history last week when she became the first female referee to officiate a men’s Champions League game, taking charge of Juventus’ 3-0 win over Dynamo Kiev.

Stimpson hopes Frappart can inspire other girls and women to become successful officials (PA Wire)

And Stimpson believes the French ref’s success will enable other aspiring female officials to take up the whistle.

"We've spoken before about the huge importance of role models in football, in particular in refereeing, and it's important to have role models at every level of refereeing, especially for female referees," she told Sky Sports News.

"To have someone like Stephanie, who is really breaking down barriers at the top end of the game, is huge for the future of female refereeing, not just in the UK but all around the world.

"For girls to be able to actually see that what they dream of and what they aspire to can be a reality. I think that's what's remarkable about Stephanie and the appointments she's receiving. It proves that gender really doesn't matter in refereeing.

"Stephanie has got where she has because she is the best at what she does."

Frappart has broken down numerous barriers over the past 18 months, a run which started with her becoming the first female ref to take charge of a Ligue 1 match back in April 2019.

She then officiated the UEFA Super Cup between Liverpool and Chelsea a few months later.