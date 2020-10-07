Hibernian sign Scotland youth international Chelsea McEachran
Scottish Women’s Premier League side Hibernian have announced the signing of Chelsea McEachran.
The 18 year-old midfielder has joined from Heart of Midlothian FC and has previously played for Motherwell and Hearts.
She has also earned five caps for Scotland after working her way through the youth ranks at under-15 and under-17 level.
On her signing, McEachran said: "Having played against Hibernian last season I was already aware of the quality and experience within the team and I thought the move would be the best step for my development.
“I can’t wait to get started and be pushed on at a higher level by the professionalism shown throughout the team. I’m looking forward to seeing what I can bring to Hibernian and how the club can help improve me as a player.”
The SWPL season is due to begin on October 18 where Hibernian will play Spartans.