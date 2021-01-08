The Women’s Super League returns to action this weekend, but with just three matches being played.

Manchester City v West Ham and Arsenal v Aston Villa had already been postponed due to positive coronavirus cases, with Everton v Manchester United joining them on Friday evening due to an outbreak in the Everton squad.

So here’s the lowdown on the remaining matches…

Reading v Chelsea

Reading will be hoping to climb the table with a win over Chelsea (EMPICS Sport)

Defending champions Chelsea will hope to maintain their unbeaten record in the league as they take on Reading on Sunday at 2pm.

The Blues could move to second with a win but Reading, who are currently in sixth after recording three wins could move up to fifth.

The match will be available to watch on the FA Player and neither team has any new injury worries.

Tottenham Hotspur v Birmingham City

Spurs will be without Alex Morgan (PA Wire)

Spurs take on Birmingham City on Sunday at 2pm and the game is available on the FA Player.

Tottenham have not been beaten since new manager Rehanne Skinner joined the club back in November and they will be hoping to continue their winning streak.

They currently sit in eighth after recording two wins but they face tough competition in City.

Carla Ward’s side are in seventh with three wins under their belt and thankfully for both clubs there are no injuries.

However, Spurs will be without Alex Morgan as she has returned to the US.

Bristol City v Brighton and Hove Albion

Tanya Oxtoby is searching for her club’s first win (EMPICS Sport)

Bottom of the table Bristol City will hope to earn much needed points against Brighton this Sunday as they take them on at 2pm.

City are yet to win a match this season and they may struggle to find their first against ninth place Brighton. Hope Powell’s side have two victories to date.

Neither club has any new injuries but Brighton won’t have star loan signing Denise O’Sullivan as she has returned to North Carolina Courage in the NWSL.