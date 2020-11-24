A feast of live football from the WSL on TV in December
Women’s Super League football is getting a pre-Christmas boost with plenty of live coverage once the action returns in December.
On December 6, Everton have the chance for revenge when they come up against Manchester City, their conquerors in the FA Cup final at the beginning of November.
While a week later sees City in action again, this time up against Arsenal as both big guns attempt to claw back ground on current table toppers Manchester United.
Full list of fixtures
December 6
Chelsea v West Ham, BBC’s Red Button, kick off 12.30pm.
Everton v Manchester City, BT Sport, kick off 2.30pm.
December 13
Reading v Manchester United, BBC’s Red Button, kick off 12.30pm.
Man City v Arsenal, BT Sport, kick off 2.30pm.
December 20
Brighton and Hove Albion v Reading, BT Sport, kick off 2.30pm.