New Tottenham manager Rehanne Skinner is targeting a top-half finish in the WSL this season.

In her first interview since taking over from Karen Hills and Juan Amoros, Skinner has set out her stall on the challenges and goals that lie ahead.

“I think there’s always the results side of things and progressing through to the top of the table. We’ve got to look at where we are right now in terms of a club and build on the foundations that have been put in place," she told the Spurs website.

"Obviously we want to finish in the top half of the table, that’s something that I’ve spoken to the players about already and it’s something that would be a great step for a club that’s relatively new to the WSL at this stage.

“I say the club is relatively new but the players are incredibly experienced so we’ve got to bring that out, move forward and push on to be competing with those teams at the top of the table.”

Spurs finished seventh last season, their first in the top flight, but they are without a win in the league this season.

Despite the rough start in the league, Skinner praised the work of the past managers and also the club’s dedication to the women’s game.

"For me, it’s a really exciting time. I think it’s important to look at where the club has come from and the foundations that were built from the previous managers – that’s really important here, and now we’re just looking to move things forward even further.

“With the conversations I’ve had coming into this role, there’s so much positivity and growth around the women’s game, there’s so much investment into it and the plans for the future are so significant – I’m really happy to hear how the club is embracing the women’s team and how much they want to move it forward in the Spurs family."

Skinner’s first game in charge is on December 6 against Brighton and Hove Albion.