Harriet Scott and Christie Murray named as Birmingham City’s captains
Women’s Super League club Birmingham City have announced Harriet Scott as their club captain and new signing Christie Murray as their team captain.
Irish international Scott joined City in 2018.
“For me Harriet is the out and out leader. She is somebody who oozes professionalism. She is someone who the girls massively respect. She knows the football club,” said new head coach Carla Ward.
"Obviously with her medical studies it is one where we might miss her from time to time.
“And that's really why we have gone with the Club captaincy role for her. But, for me, she epitomises everything in a professional. She wears the badge with pride.”
Scottish international Murray signed for the club over the summer from Liverpool.
Ward added: "Christie has just come in. The girls have reacted to her very quickly. She leads by example on the pitch and you know that you are always going to get 100 per cent out of her. She's an honest girl, a great girl. For me it's the perfect duo."
The WSL gets underway this weekend with City’s opening match being away against Brighton and Hove Albion.