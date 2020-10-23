Hannah Scott joins St Johnstone Women on short-term loan deal from Hibernian
15:35pm, Fri 23 Oct 2020
Hannah Scott has joined St Johnstone Women on a short-term loan deal from Scottish Women’s Premier League side Hibernian.
The 18 year-old Scotland youth international signed for Hibernian in March.
But she will now spend some time at St Johnstone who compete in the SWPL 2.
On her move, she said: “I’m very excited to be working with the players and coaches at St Johnstone. I’m determined to make sure that the loan helps me to get to the top of my game.”
Manager Jason McCrindle added: "We are really looking forward to getting Hannah in with the squad.
“She is very good technically and will add quality to the team.”