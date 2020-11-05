Hannah Coan and Ali Johnson leave Sheffield United
16:29pm, Thu 05 Nov 2020
Sheffield United have confirmed that Hannah Coan and Ali Johnson have left the club.
Defender Coan joined United in the summer but has now returned to Women’s Super League side Everton after her loan was cut short.
Johnson joined the Blades last summer and has made two league appearances, but is now set to leave the club and play for Blackburn Rovers, where she made a dozen appearances during the 2015/16 season.
She has also played for England at the under-20 World Cup in France in 2018.