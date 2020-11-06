Government and FA in talks to continue Women’s FA Cup during lockdown
The Football Association are in discussions with the Government to try and find a way for the Women’s FA Cup to go ahead during lockdown.
It was reported earlier this week that men’s non-elite matches would go ahead in the competition this month but women’s fixtures would be put on hold.
Sports minister Nigel Huddleston tweeted: “We are in discussions with the FA about the Women’s FA Cup to see if a solution can be found that means the competition does not need to be paused."
The first and second rounds of the Women’s FA Cup were scheduled to take place on November 15 and 29 but with the FA ruling the third tier and below of women’s English football are non-elite it was suggested they would be postponed.
The top two tiers of women’s football, Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship, enter the tournament in the fourth round which is typically played in January.