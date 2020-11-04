Glasgow City’s Leanne Crichton ready for ‘spicy’ Champions League qualifier
Glasgow City will be hoping to get back into the Champions League and their fight for qualification starts tonight in what player Leanne Crichton has described as a ‘spicy’ match.
City will play Irish champions Peamount United this evening and Crichton says they feel like 'familiar’ competition.
She said: "It almost feels like a home game in that you already feel familiar with the opposition. They will be a group of players who have grown up with very similar experiences to us. It should hopefully add some spice to it."
In last season’s competition, which was finished in August, City reached the quarter-finals but were defeated 9-1 by German side VfL Wolfsburg.
Crichton added she believes City can reach that stage in the tournament again.
"In the squad we had a really good feeling [last year]. We had a real belief that we are capable of going and getting that result and I think this year will be very similar."