By Sarah Rendell
19:49pm, Mon 05 Oct 2020
Glasgow City have signed Tyler Toland on loan for the upcoming season from Manchester City.

The Republic of Ireland midfielder was the youngest player ever to make their senior debut for the country when she played in a World Cup qualifier in 2017 a month after her 16th birthday.

Toland has signed for City as they are about to embark on their campaign to win their 14th consecutive Scottish Women’s Premier League title.

Head coach Scott Booth has said he is ‘delighted’ Toland has joined the side.

He said: “Bringing in Tyler is a huge moment for the club. She is a very talented football player. She is also ambitious and we are too. The coaching staff will work closely with Tyler to help develop her further as a player and offer her the chance to progress further.

"I'd like to thank Manchester City in helping make this happen. They have genuinely been a pleasure to work with. We all want the very best for Tyler and are delighted to welcome her to the Glasgow City family.”

The SWPL kicks off this weekend with City’s first game being against Hearts on Saturday.

