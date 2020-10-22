Glasgow City to host Ireland’s Peamount United in Women’s Champions League
15:40pm, Thu 22 Oct 2020
Glasgow City are set to host Ireland's Peamount United in the first qualifying round of the Women's Champions League next month.
The Scottish side, who compete in the Scottish Women’s Premier League, were seeded for Thursday’s draw.
City’s other potential opponents in the draw were Northern Irish outfit Linfield.
The single-leg tie will be held on either November 3 or 4 at City's Petershill Park.
Scott Booth’s team reached the quarter-finals of last season’s campaign but were knocked out by eventual finalists Wolfsburg.
City began their domestic campaign last weekend with a 2-0 win over Celtic.
Last year, Peamount won their domestic championship for the first time since 2012.