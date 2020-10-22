Glasgow City to host Ireland’s Peamount United in Women’s Champions League

Glasgow City will kick off their Women’s Champions League campaign next month
Glasgow City will kick off their Women’s Champions League campaign next month - (Copyright PA)
By Alicia Turner
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @aght_turner
15:40pm, Thu 22 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Glasgow City are set to host Ireland's Peamount United in the first qualifying round of the Women's Champions League next month.

The Scottish side, who compete in the Scottish Women’s Premier League, were seeded for Thursday’s draw. 

City’s other potential opponents in the draw were Northern Irish outfit Linfield.

The single-leg tie will be held on either November 3 or 4 at City's Petershill Park.

Scott Booth’s team reached the quarter-finals of last season’s campaign but were knocked out by eventual finalists Wolfsburg.

City began their domestic campaign last weekend with a 2-0 win over Celtic.

Last year, Peamount won their domestic championship for the first time since 2012.

Sign up to our newsletter

Glasgow City

Football

Women's Champions League