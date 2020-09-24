Glasgow City to honour women’s champion Ruth Bader Ginsburg on their kit this season
Scottish club Glasgow City will wear Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s name on their shirts this season in tribute to the late US Supreme Court Justice.
Bader Ginsburg, who died last week at the age of 87, will have her name printed on the left sleeve of City’s home and away kits in time for the return of the Scottish Women’s Premier League on October 18.
Glasgow City’s club manager Laura Montgomery said: “Ruth Bader Ginsburg is one of the finest legal minds we have known and her own story is remarkable. A pioneer, feminist icon and role model, her work, rulings and dissenting opinions have paved the way for justice, equality and civil liberties.
“Our club is all about championing women and girls and trying to ensure every female has the opportunity she needs and deserves to succeed, in whatever that may be.
“We champion change and we champion equality. RBG certainly gave all of us hope of an empowered future and we want to be able to honour her in this simple way this coming season.”
Bader Ginsburg became the second woman ever to sit on the Supreme Court in the 1990’s where she remained until her death.
She was a women’s rights campaigner and passed laws on abortion, same-sex marriage, health care and immigration.