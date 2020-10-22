Glasgow City to go head-to-head against Linfield or Peamount United in Women’s Champions League
9:43am, Thu 22 Oct 2020
Glasgow City could face either Northern Ireland side Linfield or Ireland’s Peamount United in the first qualifying round of the Women's Champions League.
City’s opposition will be confirmed during today’s draw and Scott Booth’s side have been placed in Group 8.
The single-leg tie will be held on either November 3 or 4.
The side reached the quarter-finals of last season’s campaign but were knocked out to eventual finalists Wolfsburg.