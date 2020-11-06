Glasgow City to face Valur in second qualifying round of Women’s Champions League
16:33pm, Fri 06 Nov 2020
Glasgow City will face Icelandic side Valur away in the second qualifying round of the Women’s Champions League.
City beat Peamount United 6-5 on penalties on November 4 in the opening round of the competition.
Now Scott Booth’s side will face Valur in a one-off tie on either November 18 or 19.
City reached the quarter-finals of last season’s campaign but were knocked out by eventual finalists Wolfsburg.