Glasgow City will head to Iceland later this month
By Alicia Turner
16:33pm, Fri 06 Nov 2020
Glasgow City will face Icelandic side Valur away in the second qualifying round of the Women’s Champions League.

City beat Peamount United 6-5 on penalties on November 4 in the opening round of the competition. 

Now Scott Booth’s side will face Valur in a one-off tie on either November 18 or 19. 

City reached the quarter-finals of last season’s campaign but were knocked out by eventual finalists Wolfsburg.

