Glasgow City extend Hayley Lauder’s contract until end of 2023 season
Glasgow City have extended Hayley Lauder’s contract until the end of the 2023 season.
The Scotland international midfielder joined the Scottish Women’s Premier League club in 2014 from Sweden’s Vittsjö.
She has played in two Women’s Champions League quarter-finals and lifted five league titles.
Lauder said: “I am very excited to be committing my future to City. The team has been at the forefront for many years and I’m proud of what we’ve achieved as a club. It’s been an incredible 6 years and I can’t wait to continue.”
Head coach Scott Booth added: “I am absolutely thrilled she has cemented her future with the club. She is a leader, she embodies everything that I want a City player to be. She drives standards for both herself and others and I look forward to continuing to work with her for many years ahead.”
City currently sit third in the SWPL and opened their 2020 campaign with a 2-0 win over Celtic.
Next up for the reigning champions is a game against Forfar Farmington on November 1.