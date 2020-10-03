Glasgow City defender Janine van Wyk sidelined with knee injury
Glasgow City defender Janine van Wyk has announced she will be out of action due to a knee injury.
The 33 year-old South African international signed for the Scottish Women’s Premier League side in the summer.
She has previously suffered with a knee injury but is determined she will ‘come back stronger’.
Wyk, who has earned 170 caps for her national side, said: "Absolutely devastated to announced that I’ll be out of action for a while after suffering another knee injury.
"This really couldn’t have come at a worse time with the start of the season only just around the corner.
“It’s going to be very difficult to overcome yet another setback so soon after my previous injury.”
The SWPL season is due to begin on October 18 where the reigning champions will face Celtic.