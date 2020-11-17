Glasgow City boss Booth calls for SWPL fixture movement to help Champions League chances
Scottish Women’s Premier League fixtures should be moved to give clubs more time to prepare for Champions League matches, says Glasgow City manager Scott Booth.
City, who reached the Champions League quarter-finals last season, are currently going through qualification for this season’s tournament and will play Valur tomorrow, just three days after beating Hibernian in the SWPL.
Booth told BBC Sport: "It's not an ideal situation, but our players are used to it. They've been doing it for years.
"I think, going forward, if we're going to have two teams in the Champions League potentially then it would be advantageous if the league were to give us a bit more time to prepare for those games.
"We want the Scottish teams to do well and have the coefficient raised so that it maybe makes it slightly easier to go longer in the tournament."
After their Champions League qualifier tomorrow evening, they will then play in the SWPL on Sunday against Hearts.