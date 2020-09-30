German international Kristin Demann extends Bayern Munich contract
German international Kristin Demann has extended her contract at Bayern Munich until 2023.
The 27-year-old defender has made 34 appearances for the side who compete in Germany’s Frauen-Bundesliga.
Demann said: “I am very happy about the early contract extension. I feel very comfortable in the team and in Munich.
"At the moment there is an exciting process going on with us and I want to be part of this development, which will hopefully be crowned with success in the end.”
She has worked her way through the youth ranks for her country and has earned 20 caps for the senior side after making her debut in 2015.
Bayern head coach Jens Scheuer added: “Kristin is a very important player for our team. Their play structure is outstanding and makes them a strong and important pillar in our team.”
The side currently sit at the top of the league and will face SGS Essen on October 4.