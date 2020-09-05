Georgia Brougham re-signs loan deal for Birmingham City
Georgia Brougham has re-signed her loan deal for Women’s Super League club Birmingham City.
The defender joined City from Everton on loan in January and made four appearances for them before the league was suspended due to the pandemic.
City’s new head coach Carla Ward said: "Georgia comes with a lot of experience, despite being young. She has played at the highest level now for a number of years.
"I think what is important too is just how well she settled into the group when she came after Christmas. And the girls have got a lot of respect for her. She slots straight into what we are trying to do, the way we want to play."
Brougham played for Manchester City before Everton.
The WSL gets underway this weekend with City’s first match being away against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.