Georgia Brougham re-signs loan deal for Birmingham City

Brougham is on loan from Everton
Brougham is on loan from Everton - (Copyright PA)
By Sarah Rendell
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @rendellx
15:52pm, Sat 05 Sep 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Georgia Brougham has re-signed her loan deal for Women’s Super League club Birmingham City.

The defender joined City from Everton on loan in January and made four appearances for them before the league was suspended due to the pandemic.

City’s new head coach Carla Ward said: "Georgia comes with a lot of experience, despite being young. She has played at the highest level now for a number of years.

"I think what is important too is just how well she settled into the group when she came after Christmas. And the girls have got a lot of respect for her. She slots straight into what we are trying to do, the way we want to play."

Brougham played for Manchester City before Everton.

The WSL gets underway this weekend with City’s first match being away against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

Sign up to our newsletter

FA Women's Super League

Women's Sport

Birmingham City FC Women

Everton