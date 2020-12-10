French tennis star Caroline Garcia labels Lyon’s Ada Hegerberg an ‘inspiration’
French tennis player Caroline Garcia has labelled Lyon footballer Ada Hegerberg as a ‘genuine inspiration’ and a ‘real star’.
Garcia, who supports the French and European champions, added that she admires the Norwegian for giving a voice to younger players.
She told FIFA.com: "I had the pleasure of meeting a few [Lyon] players, after which I followed their results with a different perspective. There’s more emotion involved when I follow them. They're superb girls! I love the audacity and attacking nature of their play. They're always lively games, with goals!
"I think Ada's amazing. Despite her young age [she’s 25], she’s already had an incredible career. She's a genuine inspiration and a voice for players and young girls who want to become champions!
"I hope she’ll be back in action soon [she’s been sidelined with a knee injury]. She's a real star."
Norway’s Hegerberg is regarded as an inspiration throughout women’s football for her actions on and off the pitch.
She boycotted the 2019 World Cup to fight for 'unequal treatment of women’ by the Norwegian Football Federation.
To raise even more awareness, she broke her silence on the topic for the first time in a documentary titled ‘My Name is Ada Hegerberg’.
On the field, she has scored over 100 goals for Lyon during six years at the club and is the all-time leading goal scorer in the Women’s Champions League.