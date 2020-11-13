Fran Kirby teases Chelsea return ahead of London derby against Arsenal
22:11pm, Fri 13 Nov 2020
Chelsea star Fran Kirby could return this weekend in the WSL London derby against Arsenal.
Kirby sustained an injury in the Lionesses camp last month and hasn’t featured for the Blues since.
She tweeted: “Working to get back not long now London derby on the weekend let’s go”
The side eye emoji in her tweet left some fans believing she could make an appearance in the fixture.
One wrote: “This news just brightened my night, this is great news because you are a beauty to watch.”
While another said: "Flying start to the season. Looking forward to seeing you back on the pitch"
Chelsea are so far undefeated in the WSL this season and currently sit in third.